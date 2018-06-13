Pringle puts his trust in feeding the hungry
Enkosi project relies on donated food for those in real need
Every day for almost three years now, Cedric Pringle has been feeding thousands of unemployed and poor people in some of East London’s communities.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.