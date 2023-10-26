Local Heroes 2023: Mother figure Linda Beja creates safe space for children to grow

“Half of our children are from healthy families, the others are from hopeless situations. We have children staying in the bushes with their parents,” Beja said.

The NPO cares for 37 children from birth to six years old during the day, and 16 preschoolers who attend aftercare until 6pm.

“We’ve got parents who are not working, some who are prostitutes or amaphara [thieves].

“We have two parents who live on the street and in the morning we give them coffee and porridge. They don’t have anywhere to go — they stay in the bushes.”

In the mornings, Beja and her staff of three women heat water and bathe the children in a small blue tub, after which they enjoy a bowl of hot porridge before lessons, nap time, a fruity snack and finally pickup time at the end of the day.

“In the morning when I wake up, I’m very happy because I’m going to see their happy smiles, but when the day ends I don’t know what is going to happen at night.

“Sometimes we let the children go in the afternoon and then in the morning we are told the child was raped.

“We just wish we could open for 24 hours, but our resources don’t allow that.”