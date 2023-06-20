Businessman and philanthropist works to make dreams come true

“The latest is a brilliant young woman now doing third-year medicine. She came to me crying [because she could not pay her fees].
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Eastern Cape businessman and philanthropist Tyelovuyo Buhlungu thought he had seen it all until he encountered a destitute family of 13 who had to use a neighbour’s house to hold a funeral for their parents after a 2010 hailstorm flattened their rondavel and left them homeless.
Buhlungu, owner of Tyeks Security Services, has been nominated as a Local Hero.
He was moved to act when the Mabhaso family’s plight was brought to him a year ago by Mthatha journalist Pamela Timakwe, of the Eastern Cape Women’s Magazine, and Ncise community activist Lungelwa Mabongo.
The nine Mabhaso siblings from Ncise village near Mthatha are aged between 22 and 33, and between them have four children aged two to 13.
“I could not sleep at night thinking about this family,” Buhlungu said.
“This family’s situation, and how they buried their parents, hit where it pains the most. I cried and asked for God’s wisdom on how best to assist.
“The family asked for a two-room flat but there were too many people for two rooms, so I decided to build them not a house, but a home, restoring their dignity as a family.
“They were struggling so much, so I thought let me lend a helping hand.”
Buhlungu also offered to train two of the members at his security academy and employ them to ensure the family had an income.
Last week, Buhlungu handed over the R400,000, fully furnished house to the Mabhasos.
Image: LULAMILE FENI
It has three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, veranda, flush toilet, septic tank, and a fenced garden planted with vegetables.
Sithandiwe Mbhaso, 22, said: “When our parents died, we had to ask neighbours to use their home for the funeral services and prayers.
“We were pained that we didn’t bury them with dignity. But now we have a decent house, a place to call home.
“I wish my parents could see this. I’ve realised there are some people out there who care for others.
“How beautiful this country could be if we had many Buhlungus, Timakwes and Mabongos. This is a life-changing gift.”
Providing the house is just one of Buhlungu’s many humanitarian acts.
He has donated houses in Ncise and Tabase, and churches, community halls and early childhood centres in Mqanduli, Elliotdale, Ross Mission, Qokolweni, Tsolo and Qumbu.
The former deputy principal has funded needy students in medicine and engineering.
