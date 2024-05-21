Essen helped with the funeral arrangements for the little girl.
Hot meals for kids is Manj Essen’s mission
Image: SUPPLIED
Local Hero nominee Manj Essen, 50, from Dorchester Heights, has been organising hot meals for hundreds of children and asks for nothing in return.
The retired headmistress started the charity, Feed a Family East London (FAFEL), in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with a group of close friends, including Essen’s husband and two daughters.
Since its inception, the organisation feeds the “forgotten children” who live in the shacks behind AW Barnes Primary School in Parkside, helped set up feeding schemes in other neighbourhoods, and co-ordinated donation drives and school fee bursaries for children.
“We have always done charity work, but in 2020 people were getting sick or retrenched, we felt we needed to do more,” Essen said.
“We fed the kids and just couldn’t turn and leave. People were battling, there was no money, no food, no work.”
Not a registered NGO or NPO, the charity’s success is deeply rooted in community support and the help of 10 dedicated volunteers.
“On our very first day, we fed over 3,000 people, we went to every suburb we could,” Essen said.
“We recruited kitchens, and supplied them with food to cook.
“As time progressed, we moved into Second Creek and we never left, we couldn’t turn our backs on those kids.”
Located in Parkside, FAFEL has a feeding scheme every weekend for more than 300 children, and either once or twice a week depending on supplies.
It also co-ordinates monthly supplies for kitchens in Southernwood which feed about 70 people a day.
The hot meals consist of anything from rice and vegetables, hot dogs and Vienna-sausage chutney to biryani.
“It’s hard, we know some of these kids are being abused, living in shacks, having their shacks burned down — kids are burned all the time.
“We lost a four-year-old girl who was playing in a tree and touched illegal power lines.”
The accident happened a week before their Santa gift collection drive, an annual Christmas gift initiative arranged by ex-East Londoners for FAFEL since 2020.
“They send gifts from all over the country, anything from toothpaste to stationery, and every Christmas we arrive with someone in a Santa suit, we have hamburgers and hand out presents to the kids.”
Volunteer and one of the founders, Vishnu Naicker, 50, from Gonubie, said: “Manj has a family of her own, but goes out of her way for all children.
“She goes beyond her means. We don’t do this for the fame but from the bottom of our hearts.
“Whether she is announced as a winner or not, she is a hero to us.”
Monthly donor Naomi Shivali Jose, from Vincent Heights, said: “Manj is one of the most selfless people I know.
“The work she does is so important and close to my heart, as it involves feeding hungry children.”
