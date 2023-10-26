Local Heroes 2023: Mazwi opens heart and home to hungry pupils, recovering addict

Since opening the Hope Lithemba Kitchen in 2018, Brenda Mazwi’s Parkside home has become alive with children flocking to enjoy a hearty meal before school.

This is primarily thanks to Mazwi’s daughter, Alvina, who asked her mother for extra lunch boxes for her hungry school friends when she was in grade 3.

This simple request transformed Mazwi’s family home into a community feeding project for children, who also return to the safe space once the day is done.

Despite having four children of her own, Mazwi cooks porridge every morning for more than 50 children from grades 1-7 from Parkside and Second Creek, providing lunch, homework assistance and a safe space after school.

Mazwi said: “For lunch, I cook whatever I get — rice or sandwiches, we don’t always get food donations so we make do with what we have.

“I also polish their school shoes twice a week and help with homework.”

Working out of her home kitchen — on a stove with only two working plates — Mazwi provides meals using donated food parcels. Mazwi also had Wi-Fi installed for the children to use while completing their homework and uses the time to wash their uniforms.