Local Heroes 2023: Good Samaritan Godfrey finds purpose in helping others

Poor Westbank residents who struggle to put food on their tables daily have some relief for three days in a week, thanks to a Good Samaritan who opened a soup kitchen in the community.

Not only does Jackie Godfrey feed up to 300 strangers and neighbours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday but she clothes and tends to their other essential needs whenever she can.

Godfrey suffered a stroke that left her wondering what her life’s purpose was four years ago. The answer to her question changed not only her life but those of her impoverished community.

Formerly a Willow Park resident and a local dairy manager, Godfrey’s illness forced her to move back into her mother’s house in West Bank to recover.

However, the move marked the beginning of a new path for her, and a positive difference to West Bank residents who struggle to put food on the table.