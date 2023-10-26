Local Heroes 2023: Louise Impey’s Spay a Stray making a difference

No animal deserves to live uncared for, and in East London’s underprivileged areas, no cat or dog does if animal advocate Louise Impey can help it.

Impey, a Sunnyridge resident whose dedication to animal welfare has earned her a soft spot in the hearts of many East Londoners, is one of the 2023 Local Heroes Awards nominees.

When not focusing on her day job as a storage supervisor for a local business in Arcadia, Impey uses most of her free time, including her lunch hours, to run her Spay a Stray charity focusing on female cats and dogs in underprivileged East London communities, while educating people about animal care.