Local Heroes 2023: Selfless nurturing of young talent makes SweetMama the toast of community

For more than 30 years, Zalisile Marwanqana, better known as “Sweet Mama”, has been constantly nourishing young talent in the performing arts, sports and life skills — going as far as using his social grants to fund his programmes.

Since 1989, the 63-year-old multitalented patriot of Nqadu village near Willowvale has been developing young talent.

Since being retrenched from the gold mines in 1993, Marwanqana has used a portion of his income from odd jobs and a percentage of his old-age grant to run his youth academy.

For sports tournaments, he crafts beautiful wooden trophies for winning teams as sometimes there is only enough money for cash prizes.