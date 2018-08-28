WATCH | Theresa May gets down in Cape Town – here's the dubstep mix
A video of British Prime Minister Theresa May dancing at a school in Cape Town on August 28 2018 has been shared on social media by the @ministerofmemes Twitter account. We felt inspired to create our own dubstep version.
