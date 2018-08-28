Multimedia

WATCH | Theresa May gets down in Cape Town – here's the dubstep mix

28 August 2018

A video of British Prime Minister Theresa May dancing at a school in Cape Town on August 28 2018 has been shared on social media by the @ministerofmemes Twitter account. We felt inspired to create our own dubstep version.

A video of British Prime Minister Theresa May dancing at a school in Cape Town on August 28 2018 has been shared on social media by the @ministerofmemes Twitter account. We felt inspired to create our own dubstep version.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

State Capture Inquiry - Former GCIS head Themba Maseko testifies
Route 17 Tractor Trailer Road Rage Crash Pt 2
X