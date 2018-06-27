EFF MP, protesters released by court

EFF MP Zolile Xalisa was released on R300 bail and his 20 co-accused on warning by the Komani Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Xalisa and his co-accused face charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and contravention of the National Road and Traffic Act following a violent service delivery protest in the city on Monday.

