Campus fires damage student rooms
The University of Fort Hare is investigating the cause of two fires at their campus in Alice that damaged two student rooms. According to the university’s spokesman Lizo Phiti, the two rooms at the university’s Jolobe campus caught fire this week on Tuesday. No students were injured in the incidents.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.