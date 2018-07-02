1000 jobs at new EL tile factory
Businessmen from China, SA, to use local ‘ingceke’ clay in production
A planned R300-million factory that will use ingceke (clay) to make tiles is expected to create more than 1000 jobs when it opens in the current (2018-19) financial year in BCM.
