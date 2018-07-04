GRANT SYSTEM FAILS POOR

Switch from old system to new is stuck at access though money is there

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries have yet to receive their money this month due to glitches in a move from the old payment system to a new one. The elderly, sick and desperate have been queuing at ATMs, retail stores and Sassa offices across the country since the first of the month. Sassa acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu said on Monday they were experiencing challenges with the change.

