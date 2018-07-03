Power back on after winds wreak havoc

Electricity has been restored at East Coast of East London and large parts of the Eastern Cape which were left in the dark after Monday's strong winds wreaked havoc and destroyed electricity lines.

Eskom spokesman Zama Mpondwana said thousands of Eskom customers were affected by the power outages including areas like Qumbu, Mount Frere, Port St Johns, Cacadu, Ngcobo and Butterworth.

“We still have isolated faults in some areas due to the strong winds that affected the province and we are attending to them,” said Mpondwana in a statement.

Mpondwana added that, “Eskom continues to work hard to restore electricity supply to all the isolated faults and urges all customers to treat all electricity appliances as live during this period”.