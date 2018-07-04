Sanco members clean up streets after protests

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Keiskammahoek took to the streets today for a different reason than to burn tyres in protest of lack of services but to clean the streets that were dirtied during service delivery protests.

Sanco provincial secretary Tony Duba said the campaign, dubbed Kuluma Mhlali, was not just about complaining for services but for community members to work with government.

"Since the protests the Amahlati local municipality has not cleaned the streets and we felt that with government responding positively to our cries for service delivery, let us play our part and clean the streets," he said.

Duba said toilets had been delivered to wards 1, 10 and 11 adding that it was important for Sanco and the municipality to work together. This is a developing story.