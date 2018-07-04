News

Sanco members clean up streets after protests

By Zolile Menzelwa - 04 July 2018

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Keiskammahoek took to the streets today for a different reason than to burn tyres in protest of lack of services but to clean the streets that were dirtied during service delivery protests.

Sanco provincial secretary Tony Duba said the campaign, dubbed Kuluma Mhlali, was not just about complaining for services but for community members to work with government.

"Since the protests the Amahlati local municipality has not cleaned the streets and we felt that with government responding positively to our cries for service delivery, let us play our part and clean the streets," he said.

Duba said toilets had been delivered to wards 1, 10 and 11 adding that it was important for Sanco and the municipality to work together. This is a developing story.

Keiskammahoek fires ‘will burn until Cyril comes’

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to visit before the fires burning in Keiskammahoek over service delivery failure are extinguished, community ...
News
2 months ago

Protester 'killed by cops'

Police shot dead a 62-year-old service delivery protester in a tense day of violence in Keiskammahoek yesterday, according to witnesses.more One ...
News
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

TV 60” Inspire I SARB
Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
X