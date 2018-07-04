Search on to find illegal circumcision surgeon
Eastern Cape traditional leaders and other stakeholders involved in the monitoring of traditional initiation, have called upon police provincial bosses to deploy more police officers and a helicopter to catch the Mpondoland most notorious traditional surgeon known as Mtshayina believed to be hiding in a cave in forest with some young initiates he illegally circumcised.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.