WATCH | Shock at widespread abuse of pupils
Eighteen cases of physical and sexual abuse of pupils by teachers – 11 of them at primary schools – have been reported to the provincial department of education between 2015 and this year.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.