Security guard killed in clinic robbery
A male security guard was shot dead and his female colleague left traumatised after gunmen broke into a rural clinic in the Eastern Cape and stole equipment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.