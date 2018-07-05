KSD municipal bosses under fire over power outages

King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal bosses have come under fire from angry residents and businesses as several parts in Mthatha's Central Business District having been experiencing rolling power outages since last week.

This is despite the Eastern Cape provincial government giving KSD a sum of R160-million to fix its erratic electricity supply three years ago.

At the time, the municipality assured people that outages would become a thing of the past. Even municipal spokesman Sonwabo Mampoza explained that with the massive financial injection from provincial government, they would be able to upgrade their substations.

But OR Tambo District Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati has told the Dispatch that the business community had lost millions of rands in "rotten" stock and potential income since the outages surfaced last week.

"It’s a dangerous situation that we find ourselves in," he claimed. Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents Association spokesman Madyibi Ngxekana meanwhile accused municipal authorities of failing to notify Mthatha citizens about the power blackouts.

"It's just unfair because we don't know what is really happening,” he added.