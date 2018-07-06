Top musos gearing up for gospel show

The Orient Theatre is set to reverberate with the sweet sounds of heavenly voices tomorrow when Izwi leThemba FM brings a gospel show featuring top Eastern Cape artists.

Among those who will bless gospel music lovers are former Lord Comforters lead singer Veliswa Skeyi, Malibongwe Gcwabe of Siyakumisa fame and East London power couple Butho and Yolanda Vuthela.

Also appearing in the lineup are award-winning Lusanda Mcinga and her son, Bethusile Mcinga, composer of the hit Zundithwale, and Bulie Mhatu, Mawethu Madikiza, and Anele Sabani.

Organiser of the event Dumisani Sileku said the purpose was to bring revival, artists and their listeners under one roof.

“We are expecting a full house and we hope our listeners will be uplifted spiritually,” he said.

Kholeka Dubula, who last performed in the province about a decade ago, said: “I am bringing my testimony that God is able.

“People might have forgotten about me, but by God’s grace, after six years without releasing an album, I am back.”