Amathole safe but Algoa at dire water level

The Amathole Water System which feeds the BCM area is sitting comfortably at a level of 90.58% – considerably better than the struggling Algoa System that feeds Nelson Mandela Bay, which is at an alarming 19.71%.

While the Amathole dam levels are still high, they have dropped slightly, by 0.3%, in the past three weeks.

All the dams have shown fairly consistent levels over the past month, with only the Nahoon and Rooikrantz dams dropping roughly 3% in this time period.

The Algoa system has dropped 0.5 % in the same time period, down from 20.22%.

However, domestic restrictions only kick in when the level reaches 15%. The dams with the lowest levels are the Kouga and Churchill dams at 7.8% and 17% respectively.