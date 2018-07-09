The state says Duduzane acted “in common purpose” with Ajay Gupta’s alleged attempt to bribe former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas in October 2015‚ as part of the Gupta family’s alleged efforts to capture and control the National Treasury.

Prosecutors asked that the case against Duduzane be postponed to January next year so that other individuals implicated in this alleged corruption could also be charged.

Zuma’s lawyers objected to this long delay‚ arguing that the case was over two years old and should be ready for trial.

Advocate Dawie Joubert‚ for Zuma‚ argued that the state’s case against the 34-year-old was “very weak” and said he denied Jonas’s allegations.

Magistrate Jeremy Jansen van Vuuren agreed to the state’s postponement request.

The prosecution has hinted that Duduzane Zuma may also face charges in relation to other unidentified cases in connection to investigations linked to his companies.

As the state and defense made their bail arguments‚ members of the Black First Land First movement attempted to enter the court but were barred from doing so. They could be heard shouting outside the courtroom.

Duduzane Zuma had earlier arrived at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in shackles‚ but told journalists: “I don’t mind. It’s procedure. It’s OK.”

His bail application took less than 15 minutes‚ after the state and defense agreed on a set for conditions for his release – including that he hand over all his passports. Zuma must also report at the Rosebank Police Station once a week.

He will have to get permission to leave the country.

Zuma is due at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday to face two charges of culpable homicide linked to a 2014 car crash.