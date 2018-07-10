Another delay in trial irks judge

The murder trial of the three hearing-impaired youths Luthando Silwana, Lunga Khimbili and Zukile Danti was postponed at the Mthatha High Court this morning.

Defence representative for Khimbili and Danti, Sabelo Dingiswayo yesterday said the matter was postponed on Monday because he was ill but was still on medication and applied for another postponement because, “I want to represent my clients to the best of my abilities”.

Judge Mpumelelo Notunu said he was frustrated because the matter had dragged. Previous postponement were because of the unavailability of the sign language. The irate judge said justice delayed is justice denied. The matter will resume on Wednesday.