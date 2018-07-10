News

Another delay in trial irks judge

By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi - 10 July 2018
The five Efata School for the Blind and Deaf pupils appear in court, accused of killing the deputy school principal
The five Efata School for the Blind and Deaf pupils appear in court, accused of killing the deputy school principal
Image: File/Lulamile Feni

The murder trial of the three hearing-impaired youths Luthando Silwana, Lunga Khimbili and Zukile Danti was postponed at the Mthatha High Court this morning.

Defence representative for Khimbili and Danti, Sabelo Dingiswayo yesterday said the matter was postponed on Monday because he was ill but was still on medication and applied for another postponement because, “I want to represent my clients to the best of my abilities”.

Judge Mpumelelo Notunu said he was frustrated because the matter had dragged. Previous postponement were because of the unavailability of the sign language. The irate judge said justice delayed is justice denied. The matter will resume on Wednesday.

Murder case against five deaf pupils postponed – again

By LULAMILE FENI The case of five deaf pupils accused of killing their deputy principal was again postponed in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court when ...
News
1 year ago

DeafSA to provide interpreter for murder accused

The South African National Association for the Deaf (DeafSA) said it would provide an interpreter to help in the case of five deaf pupils accused of ...
News
2 years ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Durban bomb mystery: What we know so far
Get your ticket to see Jay Z and Beyonce: This is how
X