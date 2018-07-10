Search on for armed gang who robbed store

A manhunt is under way for three heavily-armed men who allegedly robbed the Cambridge Pep store in East London making off with a large amount of money and cellphones this morning.

Mdantsane police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the incident took place just after 11am. Mzuku said circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this stage. A case of business robbery is under investigation, said Mzuku. The suspects remain at large.