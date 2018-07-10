News

Search on for armed gang who robbed store

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 10 July 2018

A manhunt is under way  for three heavily-armed men who allegedly robbed the Cambridge Pep store in East London making off with a large amount of money and cellphones this morning.

Mdantsane police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the incident took place just after 11am. Mzuku said circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this stage. A case of business robbery is under investigation, said Mzuku.  The suspects remain at large.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Durban bomb mystery: What we know so far
Get your ticket to see Jay Z and Beyonce: This is how
X