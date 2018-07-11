Spur: Flame grilled and breast fed
Spur is a family restaurant which emphasises families and children, “hence breastfeeding is welcomed at Spur.”
Chantell Witten praised the restaurant by sharing a photograph of their breastfeeding policy on their Facebook page on Monday.
The policy says breastfeeding is “an important role in early childhood development due to its health and well-being benefits.”
It adds: “No one may ask the women to cover up the act of breastfeeding, or ask women to breastfeed in a designated area to the area they have chosen.”
Spur told their restaurants to display the “Breastfeeding welcome” sign in a prominent place to “ensure that women do not feel they need to seek permission.”
“If the restaurant is busy and/or too loud, please prepare a quiet, secluded spot with suitable seating which women may choose as a breastfeeding spot, should they or their child want.
No one may coerce or insist that women breastfeed in this quiet spot.”
Samantha Ferns recalled her “awful” experience at Spur that she feels is the reason why she was scared breastfeed in public again.
Thank you Spur for your progressive and mommy-friendly breastfeeding policy. I am proud to be a Spur patron.Posted by Chantell Witten on Monday, 9 July 2018
“My very hungry twins must have been eight weeks old and I thought Spur would be an okay place to feed (covered up). I had eight waitresses wanting to watch and harass me. It was very traumatic for a new mom.”
Spur spokesperson Moshe Apleni said the policy was implemented in January 2016 in all their restaurants.“Women are lawfully permitted to breastfeed a child in public in South Africa.”Spur Chief Operating Officer Mark Farrelly Group believes South Africa can only grow by addressing its developmental challenges facing.“By normalising breastfeeding in our restaurants, we play our small part, contributing to the development of future leaders, the children.”
Please sign in or register to comment.