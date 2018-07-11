Spur: Flame grilled and breast fed

The policy says breastfeeding is “an important role in early childhood development due to its health and well-being benefits.”

It adds: “No one may ask the women to cover up the act of breastfeeding, or ask women to breastfeed in a designated area to the area they have chosen.”

Spur told their restaurants to display the “Breastfeeding welcome” sign in a prominent place to “ensure that women do not feel they need to seek permission.”

“If the restaurant is busy and/or too loud, please prepare a quiet, secluded spot with suitable seating which women may choose as a breastfeeding spot, should they or their child want.

No one may coerce or insist that women breastfeed in this quiet spot.”

Samantha Ferns recalled her “awful” experience at Spur that she feels is the reason why she was scared breastfeed in public again.