Eastern Cape's shame over ukuthwala
The province recorded 10000 victims in 2016, Lusikisiki is the hotspot
The Eastern Cape is among three provinces in the country where thousands of underage girls continue to be victims of forced marriages, Gender Equality commissioner Nomsisi Bata revealed yesterday. Bata, who is from the Eastern Cape, said among the recent cases handled by the Commission on Gender Equality (CGE) was that of a 14-year-old from Dutywa who was abducted and taken to Mvezo in December where she was expected to sleep with a mineworker in his late 40s.
