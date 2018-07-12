Inspired mom brings creativity to store

South African online clothing brand My Scattered Heart (MSH) will now be available in store for the first time at the new Toast boutique and home décor store, opening at the Beacon Bay Crossing in East London tomorrow.

The vintage and bohemian inspired clothing brand started out as Reese Anderson’s small side hobby, selling dresses in Cape Town, after she had her firstborn, Lily, in 2012.

“My Scattered Heart is actually all because of Lily. It’s something I started so that I could spend time with her but still work from home,” said Anderson, who was a former textile buyer at South African fabric company Hertex.

Now based back in her hometown of East London, Anderson has built up the brand, launching the website in 2016 and adding various items to the online store, including the MSH swimwear range.

“I never thought MSH would be what it is today, but I went to my first market in 2014 and just built the brand up from there. It’s received such an amazing response and following,” said Anderson.