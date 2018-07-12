Inspired mom brings creativity to store
South African online clothing brand My Scattered Heart (MSH) will now be available in store for the first time at the new Toast boutique and home décor store, opening at the Beacon Bay Crossing in East London tomorrow.
The vintage and bohemian inspired clothing brand started out as Reese Anderson’s small side hobby, selling dresses in Cape Town, after she had her firstborn, Lily, in 2012.
“My Scattered Heart is actually all because of Lily. It’s something I started so that I could spend time with her but still work from home,” said Anderson, who was a former textile buyer at South African fabric company Hertex.
Now based back in her hometown of East London, Anderson has built up the brand, launching the website in 2016 and adding various items to the online store, including the MSH swimwear range.
“I never thought MSH would be what it is today, but I went to my first market in 2014 and just built the brand up from there. It’s received such an amazing response and following,” said Anderson.
The entrepreneur said the passion for clothing, fashion and creativity runs in her family as her mother owned a small boutique in Port Elizabeth, called Cloud 9.
“I don’t remember much of the store because I was very young, but my mom always tells stories of running that boutique while having to look after my sisters and me as infants. I think fashion is something that’s just in my blood. It’s something I’ve always loved,” said Anderson, who remembers sketching dress designs in her English text book in high school.
From building the website to picking styles, fabrics and patterns, Anderson runs all aspects of the brand, working hard to ensure customers always have an array of unique boho items to choose from.
“I’m constantly following the latest fashion trends and keep trying to find new, interesting patterns and colour combinations,” said Anderson.
Having recently launched the MSH Kids range, which will be stocked by Toast, Anderson will be restocking her rails on a weekly basis, ensuring that there will always be something new and different for East London shoppers.
“Our spring swimwear range is launching in September and we’ll definitely be stocking our retro-inspired swimsuits and bikinis at Toast,” said Anderson.
She said this year’s swim range is all about polka dots and high-waisted attire, and along with MSH’s winter cardigans, knitted jerseys and long kimonos, some of the website’s top favourites will also be available at Toast.
“I’m also going to be stocking some original, never-beforeseen items at Toast so East Londoners will get an exclusive shopping experience,” Anderson added.
“I’ve tried to keep it to an online store, but now that my youngest is one year old I feel like I have more time on my hands and can actually focus on managing some store space.
“I’m so excited about this venture and I really hope it’s well supported.”
The opening event will take place tomorrow at 4pm and will see visitors enjoy a champagne-infused shopping experience. The first 10 shoppers will receive a gift bag filled with MSH goodies.
