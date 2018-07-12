News

Police station evacuated in third bomb scare

By Jeff Wicks - 12 July 2018
The police have now themselves become a target of a spate of bomb threats in Durban.
The police have now themselves become a target of a spate of bomb threats in Durban on Thursday‚ with the Phoenix police station evacuated.

It is understood that a bomb threat was received by the station‚ with a claim that three explosive devices had been planted within the police complex.

The station was evacuated while members of the explosives unit responded to the scene.

This comes after two hoax bomb scares earlier on Thursday‚ the first at Woolworths at Cornubia Mall and the other at the Commercial City building in the Durban centre.

Police spokesman Vish Naidoo could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

