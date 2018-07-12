Shock as boy, 6, found shot dead at home

A child of six was found shot dead in his Libode home on Tuesday. The discovery of the bloodsoaked body of Jabulile Cele has left the rural community shocked and afraid as police comb the area for clues on the mystery killer.

Jabulile was with his two sisters, aged three and nine, and a friend, aged 10, when his mom left them at home watching television to collect grass in the nearby veld.

Cele’s aunt, Nonkoliso Nazo, came from Qumbu to be with the family as soon as she heard about the tragedy.

She said she and her family were still in deep shock.“Never in a million years do you expect to bury a six-year-old child. “He was killed in the comfort of his home in broad daylight while watching cartoons.”

The family live in the Tafeni locality, within the Mthombe area of Libode. “I'm not familiar with all the nitty-gritty details because I'm not from this village, but I was told that my sister left her three children and their friend while she went to collect grass not far away.

“However, the three girls left to visit their grandmother, who lives just a stone’s throw away, leaving the boy alone watching television because he did not want to go,” she said.

Nazo said the mother, Lelethu Cele, was still crying uncontrollably and very distraught.“

Jabu, as we called him, was a very bright boy doing Grade 2 at Jongisizwe Senior Secondary School.“He was so sweet, quiet and very respectful,” Nazo said.

Earlier police reports stated that the boy was 12 and had suffered a wound to the head. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Dumisani Pinyana of the Libode police station said the community was now in a state of fear because the suspect was unknown.

The boy was shot in his head and one cartridge was found at the scene which has been sent for ballistic tests.