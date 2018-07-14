Mvezo decked out for Mandela celebrations
Ramaphosa to deliver the keynote speech as preparations in full swing for Wednesday’s centenary festivities
Nkosi Mandla Mandela, the head of the Mandela royal house and chiefdom in Mvezo, told the Daily Dispatch the event was being organised by the Mandela royal family and the Mvezo Traditional Council with support from the Universal Peace Federation. “It is with regret that former president Thabo Mbeki will not be at the event.
