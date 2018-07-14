News

Parliamentary committee to resume section 25 hearings after short break

By TimesLIVE - 14 July 2018
The area in Blue Hills where land grabs took place on March 17, 2018 in Midrand, South Africa. Several areas in South Africa have seen land invasions following Parliament's adoption of a motion to review the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

The parliamentary Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will restart its public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution next week after a short break.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation‚ and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

A delegation of the CRC will on Tuesday begin with hearings in the North West while another delegation will start on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal.

The committee has already held hearings in the Northern Cape‚ Limpopo‚ Free State and Mpumalanga.

