Lesseyton man held for allegedly killing grandfather

Komani police have arrested a Lesseyton man for allegedly killing his grandfather and burying him in a shallow grave more than 100 metres away from his house.

Komani police spokesman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the suspect was arrested on Monday after Khumbulekhaya Ndleleni, 65, was reported missing by his brother on July 13.

“On Monday, his brother together with men from the Lesseyton conducted a search and found Ndleleni’s body buried in a shallow grave near the bushes. The suspect who is also Ndleleni’s grandson was arrested and will be appearing in the Komani Magistrate’s Court soon,” she said.

Ndleleni’s cousin Michael Twayile said on July 8, Ndleleni went missing and they looked for him everywhere.

“On July 13, I then went to open a case of a missing person at the police station.

On Monday after we conducted a search with men from the village we found him wrapped in a blanket and buried in a shallow grave close to his home,” he said.