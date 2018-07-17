The DA has given the Gauteng provincial government 60 days to pursue legal action against officials implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The party is adamant that this will compel those "responsible" for the deaths of psychiatric patients to personally pay a share of the R159-million compensation awarded to relatives of the victims.

"The DA believes that taxpayers should not have to pay for the egregious misconduct of government officials and that the perpetrators should pay from their own pockets to cover the damage they caused‚" said Jack Bloom‚ Gauteng shadow MEC for health.

At least 144 psychiatric patients died after 1‚711 of them were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped and underfunded NGOs in Gauteng in 2016.

The DA said legal proceedings could be pursued through the Apportionment of Damages Act 34 of 1956‚ which states that where more than one person may be held liable for a wrongful act‚ wrongdoers are considered jointly liable to any claimants for the resultant harm.

According to the DA‚ "wrongdoers" in the tragedy include former provincial health MEC Qedani Mahlangu‚ former head of the Gauteng health department Barney Selebano and the former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela.