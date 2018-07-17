WATCH LIVE | Barack Obama delivers 2018 Nelson Mandela lecture
Watch live as President Obama delivers the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth by reflecting on his example of perseverance and vision and what lessons we can we draw from his legacy.
Former US president Barack Obama will deliver a speech to a crowd of 15,000 people in Johannesburg on Tuesday as the centrepiece of celebrations marking 100 years since Nelson Mandela's birth.
LISTEN TO THE FULL SPEECH:
