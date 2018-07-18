News

Daycare Centre destroyed by blaze

By Bhongo Jacob - 18 July 2018
BCM firefighters are still in the area putting out the blaze at Zamani Daycare Centre in Duncan Village.
Image: Bhongo Jacob

A total of 250 children were left without a creche after a fire destroyed the Zamani Daycare Centre in Duncan Village this morning.

Parents and community members tried to douse the flames, however most of the equipment including toys, books and chairs were burnt out. 

Principal Ncumisa Yoyo said no one was injured. "We managed to rescue all the children and kept them in another shack. We have lost everything, all our groceries and equipment has been destroyed."

BCM firefighters are still in the area putting out the blaze. 

