MSG Group chairperson Given Mkhari is taking time off to deal with the fallout from an alleged domestic fracas.

The company‚ which owns radio station POWER 98.7‚ said in a statement on Tuesday that it had granted Mkhari his request and “wishes the Mkhari family well”.

Mkhari and his wife‚ Ipeleng‚ laid charges against each other following an alleged violent dispute in their Johannesburg home on Saturday.

The assault cases were provisionally withdrawn at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ but the docket was returned to police with instructions to investigate another alleged previous assault case against Mkhari.

The MSG Afrika Group said the incident had affected their staff‚ stakeholders and business partners.