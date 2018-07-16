Media owner and wife arrested for assault - but case is withdrawn

A media personality and owner was arrested along with his wife over the weekend after they opened cases of assault against each other.

Although the couple were due to appear in court in connection with the charges‚ it was confirmed on Monday that the charges had been withdrawn and the matter would be resolved privately.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed on Monday that the couple had opened cases of assault against each other on Saturday night.

“Both were arrested and both were due to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚” said Makhubele.

TimesLIVE has elected not to name the couple as the charges relate to domestic violence.

The radio station linked to the media personality confirmed that the man and his wife would no longer appear in court as they had both withdrawn charges against each other and would be resolving the matter at home.

The station reported that an incident occurred on Saturday.

Makhubele could not comment on the withdrawal of the charges and said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dealt with withdrawals of charges.

The NPA could not immediately confirm the withdrawal of the charges.

Spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said a charge can be withdrawn by the complainant but in serious cases only the prosecutor can permit the withdrawal of charges.