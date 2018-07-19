Donors help realise US dream

An Eastern Cape petrol attendant will trade the petrol pump and get to live his dream when he jets out of the country tomorrow to participate in an international talent competition in the US.

Sonwabile Gingqishe, 22, yesterday left Fort Beaufort for Johannesburg by bus, where he will catch a flight at the OR Tambo International Airport to perform at the Applause Rising Talent Showcase International in Orlando, Florida for two weeks.

“Immortal Soso”, as the multi-talented Magaleni township-born man is known – who raps, performs comedy, poetry, acts and is also a model – will get to live his dream, all thanks to donations from government and local attorneys.

After many disappointments from potential sponsors to fund his trip, Eastern Cape sport, arts and recreation MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa donated R60,000. He also received R15,000 from MG Mali Attorneys, while the Raymond Mhlaba Municipality and local businesses donated R25,000. Total garage donated R9,000. He said before the floods of donations, his Total garage manager Diederick Hattingh and friend Sivuyile Dube helped him fundraise, but only came up with R5,000.

“When I was dropped by sponsors, I felt like the world was falling apart. I lost hope and I felt helpless and I was ready to give up and forget about this. I would sleep after 2am, but by 5am I was already up each day and I felt like hell,” he said.

Gingqishe will perform in front of SONY/ BMG, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Walt Disney Entertainment studios and many industry greats like Nate Butler, Blaze Johnson, Kim Myers and casting director at Tyler Perry studios, Rhavynn Drummer.