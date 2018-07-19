News

Elephants to roam in northern Addo park…for the first time in 150 years

By Nico Gous - 19 July 2018
Elephantswill now be able to roam in northern Addo park after 150 years
Elephantswill now be able to roam in northern Addo park after 150 years
Image: File

History will be made on July 31 when SANParks and animal welfare non-profit Network for Animals (NFA) relocates an elephant family to where it once roamed 150 years ago.

They will be moved to the northernmost part of the Addo National Park called Darlington‚ about 90km north of Port Elizabeth.

The family of 27 elephants‚ which include mothers‚ babies‚ teenagers‚ bulls and the matriarch‚ currently live in Addo‚ but cannot reach Darlington because of roads‚ railway lines and fences.

“They will be humanly moved and carefully taken by truck to their new home a four-hour-drive away‚” NFA said in a statement. “They have to be moved as a family for their psychological well-being.”

The Darlington land is a remote wilderness area north of the main park and located away from poaching areas.

“The area has vegetation for them to eat and water to drink. The family will be able to safely breed.”

SANParks and NFA will have rangers‚ wildlife veterinarians and helicopters will help with the logistics.

 

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Outrage over stinking sewage drains in Egoli
Cyril, Zuma unite to defend Madiba on ‘sellout’ claim
X