We have to change the way we do things-Nxesi
Where there is corruption, people must be held to account
Public works minister Thulas Nxesi wants a fraud-free department and says as long as there are people accused of crime, they will be held accountable. He was speaking in Port St John's on Friday where he said those accused of fraud needed to be put through disciplinary processes and be fired if found guilty.
