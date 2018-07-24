A father who shot and killed his teenage son‚ apparently by mistake‚ will be prosecuted for his death.

Emmanuel Tshabalala shot his son‚ Luyanda Tshabalala‚ on the premises of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on June 5.

Tshabalala had dropped off Luyanda at the school for evening classes and then fell asleep in the car.

In an affidavit he deposed to the court during his formal bail application‚ Tshabalala claimed that he shot his son after mistaking him for a hijacker as Luyanda attempted to wake him up.

Tshabalala appeared briefly in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he has been charged with his son’s murder.Prosecutor Tumi Maunye told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had decided to proceed with the matter in the South Gauteng High Court.

“We are yet to finalise the investigations as we are waiting for the ballistic report and photographs from the scene. I have also attached a letter from the DPP indicating that the matter will be transferred to the High Court‚” Maunye said.

Magistrate Maggie Van Der Merwe postponed the matter to September 4 for further investigation.