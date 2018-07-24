News

Malema vows 'to take Nkandla back'

By Simthandile Ford - 24 July 2018
EFF leader Julius Malema addressing hundreds of community members in NU3 in Mdantsane
Image: Sino Majangaza

Julius Malema has launched a new project on the former president Jacob Zuma. He  said the party would start to campaign to take  Zuma's Nkandla home and make it a TVET college to benefit the  South Africans.

Malema was speaking to the hundreds of EFF supporters and community members in Mdantsane' s NU3 where the party held a community meeting ahead of their fifth anniversary rally set for this coming Saturday .

" We are not done with Zuma . We want that house that was built with our money to be turned into a TVET college in Nkandla so that our money can serve our people said Malema.

Malema has been drawing crowds in the Eastern Cape , East London where the party is scheduled to hold its fifth anniversary. The party championed the removal the former president.

