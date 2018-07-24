Prison van collision leaves inmate hurt

A 26-year-old parolee was seriously hurt and rushed to hospital after a department of correctional services bakkie he was being ferried to court in collided head-on with an SUV car. The accident took place on the R67 between Grahamstown and Port Alfred. Eastern Cape Correctional Services spokeswoman Nobuntu Gantana said the prisoner, who had just been re-arrested for breaking parole conditions, was due to appear at the Grahamstown Magistrates Court for assault with intent to cause grievous bodil...

