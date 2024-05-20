News

Bodies piling up in BCM

Growing backlog in postmortems at Woodbrook state mortuary adding ‘salt to the wound’ for bereaved families

By ANELISA GUSHA and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 20 May 2024

East London’s only state mortuary is in a state of turmoil, with bodies piling up and having to be transported more than 100km for postmortems to be done at out-of-town facilities...

