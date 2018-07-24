Sentencing of EL rapist postponed

Rapist former teacher Neil le Roux appeared briefly in the East London Magistrate’s Court yesterday for sentencing but the case was postponed for two months at the request of his legal team.

His bail was extended.On May 31 Le Roux, 66, was found guilty of rape of a student teacher, the sexual grooming and sexual assault of a schoolgirl and the sexual assault of another student teacher.

The former teacher, who left a top East London school in disgrace in April 2016 after the charges emerged, had pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Le Roux began to emotionally manipulate and sexually groom the schoolgirl who regarded him as a father figure, when she was in his Grade 7 class.

The abuse, which included three kisses and prolonged embraces, continued for two years.

The student teachers considered him to be an authority figure and mentor. He raped one of them in a classroom after hours.

Yesterday Le Roux’s advocate Neil Schoeman, who was instructed by attorney Roger Smith, requested a postponement, saying he had been handed the probation officer’s report and the correctional supervision report only that morning.

The case has been postponed for evidence before sentencing until September 25.

For the full story see tomorrow's Daily dispatch.