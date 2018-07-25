A man has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a security guard‚ and the shooting of one of his colleagues‚ in Heidelberg‚ south of Johannesburg.

The incident was captured on CCTV. The video shows the man trying to gain access to a Shoprite store. He is restrained by a security guard and a scuffle ensues.

The suspected robber then pulls out a firearm and tries to shoot at the security guard‚ who fights back. But the guard falls down during the scuffle‚ and the robber is seen shooting him.

Two other men emerge and they all fire shots at the security guard who is seemingly dead.

A second security guard was also shot in the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the incident took place last week.

“One suspect was arrested and he appeared in the Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court [on Monday]. We are looking for other suspects because there was a group of more than 10 suspects.”

Dlamini said the second security guard was recovering in hospital. “We are investigating the matter.”