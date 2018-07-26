Butchery latest business to be hit by armed robbers

Continental Butchery in Chamberlain Road in Berea became the 12th East London business to be a target of armed robbers in the past 16 days.

This morning the store was attacked by seven armed robbers who made off with undisclosed amount of money, a laptop and a number of cellphones, said police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku.

The thugs held six workers hostage and forced owner Wener Bernetz, 58, to open the safe before speeding off in an unrecognised car.Mzuku said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident is not clear at this stage.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery.” This morning's robbery came when businesses in the city are still reeling from an ongoing spate of robberies carried out by heavily armed gangs. Mzuku said a manhunt was under way for the gang. They remain at large. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Michael April of Cambridge police station at 043-709-7500 or 078-542-0641.