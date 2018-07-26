WATCH | Malema brings gifts for Special School pupils

The Economic Freedom Fighters, which turns five years on Thursday, celebrated the occasion at the Vukuhambe Combined School for the Disabled in Mdantsane.

The party brought with them gifts including 11 electronic wheelchairs and four industrial washing machines.

EFF leader Julius Malema handed over the gifts to the school and promised to host a party for the 192 pupils, a day after the party's official celebrations.

"We are ordering a big cake but we will not eat it at the stadium we will bring it here and you will have it,” said Malema.

The pupils sang for the EFF leaders, before Malema went on to donate two other electronic wheelchairs to community members in Mdantsane.