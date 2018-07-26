News

Woman passer-by, 75, shot in cash heist in Mthatha

By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi - 26 July 2018
A 75-year-old woman and another man who were near the FNB bank on the corner of Sutherland and Owen Streets Mthatha were left injured when security guards of G4S were robbed during a cash-in-transit heist
Chaos ruled Mthatha streets Thursday morning after an elderly woman was slightly injured during a cash-in-transit heist near an Mthatha bank.

The 75-year-old passer-by was shot in the upper arm when two armed suspects approached and pointed a firearm at a G4S truck driver who had arrived to deliver money to the First National Bank.

Eye-witness Phumza Stoto said the elderly woman was standing in the line waiting for the bank to open when they heard gunshots.

Police spokeswoman Dineo Koena said the assailants got away with an undisclosed amount of money and no arrests have yet been made.

