The SA National Taxi Council in the Eastern Cape has confirmed the provincial transport department has finally paid scholar transport operators more than R53m, after a protracted strike that disrupted schooling and businesses last week.
More is expected to be paid on Friday and on May 15.
This was all agreed on at a crisis meeting between transport MEC Xolile Nqatha and the leadership of Santaco and the Eastern Cape Small Bus Operators in Mthatha on Monday.
Santaco in the Eastern Cape has two leading factions.
Santaco B, which operates in parts of the province such as Buffalo City and is led by Gabela Gabs Mtshala, said it would continue refusing to take pupils to school until paid the last cent members had been owed for the past three months.
Santaco B was behind the strike on May 2 that saw provincial and national roads blockaded by taxis and trucks, and scores of schools closed especially in East London, Qonce, Mnquma, Mbhashe and Ngqushwa.
Another faction, Santaco A, led by Zola Bishop Yolelo, which operates mostly in the eastern part of the Kei River, was never part of the boycott and vowed to continue transporting pupils despite the delayed payments.
Yolelo agreed with Mtshala that the lack of payment was crippling operators.
R53m paid to scholar transport operators — more on its way
Image: 123RF
The SA National Taxi Council in the Eastern Cape has confirmed the provincial transport department has finally paid scholar transport operators more than R53m, after a protracted strike that disrupted schooling and businesses last week.
More is expected to be paid on Friday and on May 15.
This was all agreed on at a crisis meeting between transport MEC Xolile Nqatha and the leadership of Santaco and the Eastern Cape Small Bus Operators in Mthatha on Monday.
Santaco in the Eastern Cape has two leading factions.
Santaco B, which operates in parts of the province such as Buffalo City and is led by Gabela Gabs Mtshala, said it would continue refusing to take pupils to school until paid the last cent members had been owed for the past three months.
Santaco B was behind the strike on May 2 that saw provincial and national roads blockaded by taxis and trucks, and scores of schools closed especially in East London, Qonce, Mnquma, Mbhashe and Ngqushwa.
Another faction, Santaco A, led by Zola Bishop Yolelo, which operates mostly in the eastern part of the Kei River, was never part of the boycott and vowed to continue transporting pupils despite the delayed payments.
Yolelo agreed with Mtshala that the lack of payment was crippling operators.
R43m to be paid to scholar transport operators by Wednesday, says MEC
Mtshala said privately contracted operators would not be affected by the boycott.
Mtshala had no database of how many operators had been paid by 3pm on Wednesday.
“We are still not sure how many of us have been paid and for how many months’ work. There is another payment due on Friday and on May 15.
“[Other than the private scholar transport operators], all other learners will be transported after school transport operators are paid in full on Friday, May 10, as we were promised all the outstanding money for the three months.
“We will not transport learners to school until we are paid in full for January, February and March as we do not have money for fuel.”
Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said Monday’s meeting in Mthatha was also aimed at taking stock of how far the department had gone to process the payments, among other issues relating to scholar transport.
Striking Eastern Cape taxi drivers bring chaos
Yolelo said: “Despite our concerns over the delayed payment, we will continue transporting learners to school though we are going into unnecessary debt.
“Some of us have had our vehicles repossessed by banks. We have no money for fuel.”
Santaco would establish district offices to ensure operators submitted correct and verified documents including invoices to prevent further payment delays.
Concerns were raised about voice notes being circulated causing chaos, confusion and panic.
Mtshala said: “People must stop circulating voice notes. We have decided to centralise communication. No unknown voice notes will be circulated.”
Santaco B will hold a general meetings in East London on Sunday.
The provincial government has budgeted R725m to transport 103,000 pupils for the 2024/2025 financial year.
Eastern Cape Small Bus Operators chair Simlindile Hintsa confirmed the payment.
“We are happy the department stuck to its commitment,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos